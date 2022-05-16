Watch
Two people ejected after car rolls over multiple times in Accomack County

Onancock Volunteer Fire Department Inc.<br/>
Posted at 6:33 PM, May 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-16 18:33:27-04

ACCOMACK COUNTY, N.C. - Two people were ejected from their vehicle after it rolled over multiple times in Onancock.

On Monday at 9:33 a.m., the town's volunteer fire department responded to 25262 Church Road. When crews arrived they found a single vehicle that had left the road and rolled over multiple times.

The crash resulted in two occupants being ejected. Two patients were taken to Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital.

The most critical patient was flown by Nightingale Air Ambulance to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

