Two people sent to hospital with serious injuries following Virginia Beach crash on Princess Anne Road

(Source: Pixabay)
Posted at 7:47 PM, Jul 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-27 19:47:38-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Two people were left with serious injuries following a crash on Princess Anne Road.

Virginia Beach Police are currently on the scene of a two-vehicle crash in the 400 block of Princess Anne Road.

Two people are being taken to local hospitals with serious injuries.

Princess Anne Road will be closed between Fitztown Road and Back Bay Landing Road for several hours.

