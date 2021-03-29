Menu

Two teens arrested after reports of shots fired in Crescent Way area of Norfolk

Posted at 1:04 PM, Mar 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-29 13:04:12-04

NORFOLK, Va. - Detectives say they have charged two teenagers in connection to a gunshot disturbance Friday afternoon.

On March 26 around 4:10 p.m., police responded to the 6400 block of Crescent Way for the report of a vehicle driving around shooting a gun.

When officers arrived, the area was clear. A few hours later officers saw a vehicle that matched the description in the 800 block of E. 26th Street.

They spoke with the two teenage boys who were inside of the vehicle, a 16-year-old, and a 17-year-old, and police say they were able to determine the vehicle was stolen.

The officers say they also found two guns inside of the vehicle, one of those firearms was reported as stolen.

The two teens were arrested and charged with shooting from a vehicle. They are both currently being held at the Juvenile Detention Center.

