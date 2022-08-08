Watch Now
U.S. Navy offers more than $100K in bonuses, loan repayment for future Sailors, prior servicemembers

If you're interested in joining the U.S. Navy, you could be eligible for more than $100,000 up front.

The Navy recently announced that it has increased its enlistment bonus and loan repayment amounts. Future Sailors and prior servicemembers are now eligible for enlistment bonuses and loan repayment up to $115,000.

According to the Navy Recruiting Command, those choosing to enlist could get up to a $50,000 sign-on bonus and up to $65,000 in loan forgiveness.

To qualify for the bonuses, future Sailors and prior servicemembers must be able to leave for training by September 30, 2022. Navy and other service veterans must enter active duty in pay grade E-4 or below, meet specific bonus eligibility and not have received a bonus in their first enlistment.

Navy veterans must have had their last tour of active duty or active duty for training in the U.S. Navy or Navy Reserve, and have been discharged or released for more than 24 hours. They must have also completed 12 consecutive weeks of active duty or active duty for training.

For other service veterans, like Army, Air Force, Space Force, Marines or Coast Guard, it's in the same requirement.

Additionally, high school seniors who enter the delayed entry program by October 31, 2022 and graduate from high school prior to shipping in July 2023 can receive up to $10,000.

