UPS shares advice on making sure your Christmas packages arrive on time

RICHMOND, Va. -- As the Christmas shopping season reaches its peak, the post office, UPS, and FedEx are preparing to make sure those gifts arrive on time.

UPS said it has hired more than 100,000 temporary workers to help get the job done.

"We also are taking great care to manage our network. And what that means is we're only going to accept the packages from some of the largest retailers that we that we've promised to deliver for them," Jim Mayer, Spokesperson for UPS, said. "So the most important thing to UPS is to have a reliable network for all of our customers."

UPS recommends printing two labels if you plan on shipping your own items.

"One of the things I like to tell people is when you print that label, actually print two copies. So put one in the box, and then one on the box," Mayer said. "If for some reason something happens to the label in route, the first thing we're going to do is open it up and try to figure out where it's supposed to go. If we find that second label, we'll just put it on the box. "

Here are some important dates to remember for shipping through UPS (click here for a complete list).

UPS

If you're planning to ship through the U.S. Postal Service, its retail ground deadline is December 15. The First-class mail deadline is December 17. There will be no shipping on Christmas Day.