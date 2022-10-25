USPS: letter carrier robbed while delivering mail in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a United State Postal Service letter carrier on Monday in Chesapeake.

M.J. Romano, a spokesperson and a postal inspector for USPS, said it happened around 3:30 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of Providence Road when postal inspectors and Chesapeake police got a report of a letter carrier being robbed while delivering mail.

Romano said a suspect approached the carrier and demanded USPS property. He left the area with what appeared to be a firearm in his waistband. Romano said the male suspect is about 20 to 25 years old about 6 feet tall and weighs about 170 pounds. He was wearing a pink-hooded sweatshirt and gray sweatpants. He was last seen heading west on Providence Road toward Crosswinds Apartments and Sparrow Road.

Officials said the carrier was not hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to call U.S. Postal Inspection Service Hotline at 877-876-2455.

Robbing a USPS employee is a federal offense that carries a penalty of up to 25 years in prison for each offense.