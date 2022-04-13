Watch
USS Forrest Sherman returns to Norfolk after January departure

180721-N-LK932-1154 NORFOLK (July 21, 2018) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98), part of the Harry S. Truman Strike Group, arrives at Naval Station Norfolk. The USS Harry S. Truman Strike Group has been deployed in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Patrick T. Bauer/Released)
Posted at 8:28 AM, Apr 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-13 08:28:55-04

NORFOLK, Va. - The USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) is returning to Naval Station Norfolk on April 13 after its departure on a surge deployment in January 2022.

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) operated in the European theater of operations and participated in a range of maritime activities in support of Naval Forces Europe and NATO Allies.

Forrest Sherman, commanded by Cmdr. Greg Page, was in sustainment when it departed Norfolk in January 2022. Ships in the sustainment phase of the Optimized Fleet Response Plan remain ready for contingency tasking before entering a maintenance phase.

Forrest Sherman operated under direct command and control of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22, commanded by Capt. Milciades “Tony” Then, embarked aboard USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20), along with the destroyers USS The Sullivans (DDG 68) and USS Donald Cook (DDG 75).

Forrest Sherman’s return is the first in a series of ship homecomings throughout the month of April to Naval Stations Norfolk and Mayport.

