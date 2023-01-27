Va. parents unsatisfied with the safety response after 100+ weapons seized from students since 2021

HENRICO COUNTY, Va -- Arielle Choudry said her family moved to Henrico County specifically so her children could attend Henrico Public Schools. But with recent events involving weapons and threats across the district, she said — for the first time — she's beginning to feel uneasy.

“I guess because it hit close to home, I'm actually a little concerned," Choudry said. “What could possibly be more important in your day-to-day life than the safety of your children? Nothing.”

Her worries came after a student brought a loaded gun into Holman Middle School last week. This week, graffiti threatening violence at Pocahontas Middle School prompted an increased police presence on Thursday.

Multiple gun-related incidents were reported at Highland Springs High School last November and a student was stabbed at Brookland Middle School in October 2022.

Big picture data showed a total of 87 weapons, including nine guns, were recovered from Henrico Schools property during the 2021-2022 school year.

This current school year so far, 32 weapons have been confiscated, including four guns.

According to the student code of conduct, weapons can include:

pellet guns

toy guns

knives

pepper spray

explosives

other objects that can be used as weapons

“It's not just here, and it's not new. It has been going on, and it is everywhere. It's a very real problem for a lot of people, but I just feel like the response left a lot to be desired," Choudry said.

The response Choudry referenced was a lengthy email sent from Henrico Superintendent Dr. Amy Cashwell. In the Sunday evening email, Cashwell outlined the district's safety protocols, community partnerships to address youth crime, and efforts to test metal detectors at some schools.

“Some doesn't help all and yes, some is better than none, but what does that do for the rest of us?” Choudry asked.

Choudry said she felt the email was vague and limited in detail, so she took it upon herself to seek specific information about the safety measures.

After emailing her school board representative with questions about the metal detectors, she received a response from the district's Chief of Operations Leonard Pritchard.

Pritchard said staggered field testing for metal detectors will apply to a "select number of middle and high schools," not "all levels" as Cashwell initially stated in her email.

Pritchard added that not all schools and not all students at selected schools will be impacted.

He said the testing, which starts in February, will last for about two weeks and will "look different" in each building depending on the physical layout of the school, the size of the student population, and the methods used.

"The goal of this field test is to better understand the logistical and financial implications of such measures, as well as the impact on instructional time, school culture, and sense of safety of the school community," Pritchard said in his email. "We will be asking teachers, parents, and students for their feedback through surveys and focus groups so we can learn from their firsthand experiences."

Choudry said she also emailed the principal of her child's elementary school to ask which new safety measures the school will be implementing.

The principal told Choudry that elementary school leaders did not know yet about the selected pilot schools for metal detectors.

The principal added she would share details with families if "additional safety measures are put in place."

“What is actually being done? The responses I'm getting are just not satisfactory," Choudry said.

The Henrico School Board will meet Thursday night, but addressing school safety is not on the agenda. An HCPS spokesperson said the board planned to add school safety to the agenda in February when members will receive an update on the implementation of blue-ribbon safety panel recommendations and specifics of the field test of metal detectors.

However, many parents submitted written public comments for the school board related to safety ahead of Thursday's meeting.

About a dozen people said they wanted the district to provide more education and messaging to families surrounding safe gun storage.

Another parent urged the administration to send reminders about the discipline students will face for infractions. Others provided mixed reactions to metal detectors, and still other parents praised the administration for its response to the Holman incident.

In a recent statement, the Henrico County Parent Teacher Association (PTA) said it supported Cashwell in her efforts to strengthen security protocols and called on community members to get involved in the conversation.

"Parents, caregivers, and schools must collaborate to address societal and community problems that lead to violence. As a community, we can work together to help our schools be safe places for all. This includes asking our elected officials to fund programs that enhance safety in our communities and schools," the PTA said.

The organization also advocated for funding for mental health resources and said it will be at the Virginia State Capitol on Friday to speak with lawmakers.

Choudry said she wanted to be a part of the solution and even offered to help launch parent-led fundraisers to put toward safety costs. However, Choudry said her first step is requesting transparency and accountability from school officials.

“Parents need to use their voices. They need to stand up and say, we are not okay with this. We need more. We demand more," she said.