Va. school bus carrying 9 kids hits guardrail, tree before overturning: Troopers

Brunswick County School Bus Crash
Posted at 8:17 PM, Apr 21, 2023
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. — A driver has been charged after a school bus with nine children onboard overturned in rural Brunswick County Friday afternoon.

Sgt. Michelle Anaya with Virginia State Police said the bus was on Gasburg Road at Kennon Drive when it ran off of the road, overcorrected and then ran off the other side of the road around 4:15 p.m.

"Upon leaving the roadway, the bus struck the guardrail and a tree, before overturning onto its side," Anaya wrote.

The driver of the school bus, 58-year-old Carlean Amber Johnston, was transported to Southside Medical Center in Emporia, according to officials.

Anaya said the nine children on the bus were evaluated at the scene.

Johnston was been charged with reckless driving general, Anaya said.

The investigation into the wreck remains ongoing.

