VB Police search for more possible victims after massage therapist arrested for multiple sexual offenses

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A Virginia Beach massage therapist has been arrested in connection with the sexual assault of many women during their massage appointments.

According to the police, in April they received a complaint that the person was sexually assaulted during a massage at a business located in the 4700 block of Virginia Beach Boulevard.

Detectives began their investigation and identified a person of interest, 28-year-old Malik Williams, of Hampton. He has been arrested in connection to the multiple assaults.

He has been charged with five counts of aggravated sexual battery, two counts of object sexual penetration, and three counts of simple assault.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation and they believe there may be more victims who have not come forward. Anyone who may have been a victim or has any information is asked to call the VBPD Special Victims Unit at 757-385-4101.