VDH closes all Community Vaccination Centers Monday due to possible inclement weather

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) is closing all of its Community Vaccination Centers (CVCs) on Monday due to expected inclement weather. Some areas of Virginia are expected to see snow.

Individuals with appointments will be notified of the cancellation and can visit vase.vdh.virginia.gov to reschedule.

VDH made the decision to close the centers located in Newport News, Charlottesville, Chesterfield, Fairfax, Fredericksburg, Prince William, Richmond and Roanoke out of caution. No vaccinations will be offered at Military Circle Mall, but the site will remain open for testing from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

VDH will decide Monday afternoon whether to open the CVC sites on Tuesday.

Missed vaccine appointments should be rescheduled as soon as possible as second doses of both Pfizer and Moderna can be safely extended up to 42 days after the first dose is given. Those who miss the opportunity to get a second dose within 42 days should still proceed with a second dose and will be considered fully vaccinated, though the CDC says there is limited information on the effectiveness of receiving a second dose beyond 42 days.

VDH's centers offer first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccines plus booster shots. More than 250,000 vaccine doses have been administered at the CVCs since opening in October 2021.

To find a vaccine or an appointment at a CVC or another location near you, click here.

