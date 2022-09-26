VDH expands eligibility criteria for monkeypox vaccine in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. - The Virginia Department of Health has further expanded the eligibility criteria for Virginians seeking the monkeypox vaccination.

On Monday, the VDH announced a further expansion of eligibility for JYNNEOS, the monkeypox vaccine.

Now in Virginia, those of any gender or sexual orientation living with HIV/AIDS or those who have been diagnosed with an STI in the past three months, are now eligible.

“VDH is taking this step to expand eligibility for the JYNNEOS monkeypox vaccine to ensure as many people at high risk of contracting this disease who want to get vaccinated can do so if they choose,” said State Health Commissioner Colin M. Greene, MD, MPH. “Maximizing effectiveness of prevention and treatment against monkeypox now is our best chance to keep it from becoming entrenched in the United States.”

As of Monday in Virginia, there were 464 cases of monkeypox, 249 of those Northern Health Region consisting of the Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William Health Districts. Across the state, 21 cases have required hospitalization.

Now, those who meet one or more of the following are eligible to receive the monkeypox vaccine:

Any person, of any sexual orientation or gender, who have had anonymous or multiple (more than one) sexual partners in the past two weeks; or

Sex workers of any sexual orientation or gender; or

Staff, of any sexual orientation or gender, at establishments or events where sexual activity occurs; or

Any person, of any sexual orientation or gender, who is living with HIV/AIDS; or

Any person, of any sexual orientation or gender, diagnosed with any sexually transmitted infection in the past three months.

The VDH says the Commonwealth has received a limited supply of JYNNEOS vaccine. If you are eligible, use this locator tool to determine which local health district you reside in to learn more.

As of September 26, VDH has overseen administration of 9,860 first doses of the two-dose JYNNEOS series and 4,948 second doses.

