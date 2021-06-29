VDOT shares favorite highway signs

RICHMOND, Va. -- They've made Virginia drivers smile, chuckle, and hopefully think for years. The Virginia Department of Transportation uses highway safety signs to not only share crash information but also remind drivers to stay safe. Sometimes, those messages play on pop culture trends. This week, a VDOT sign that referenced the nation's #1 movie Fast & Furious 9 went viral after actor Chris "Ludacris" Bridges shared it on social media.
That got us thinking, what are some of VDOT's favorite and most clever messages.
VDOT's Assistant Director of Communications Emily Wade sent over the following signs calling them "the most-recent messages as well as some of our top performers from the last couple of years."
Mmm Mmm Mmm Mmm
Very punny!
Perfect sign for July 4th weekend!
Those people who just stay in the left lane. 🤬
Straight to the point.
Eh. This one is a stretch.
Oh my goodness. My sister just sent me this from Virginia. 😂 Looks like @VaDOT is ready for #GameOfThronesFinale. pic.twitter.com/hja6DHfwAG— Danielle Apolinar (@DanielleApoNews) May 19, 2019
A message for the Night King! 🗡️
The current champion!
Do you have a photo of your favorite highway sign -- send it here newstips@wtvr.com.