VDOT shares favorite highway signs

RICHMOND, Va. -- They've made Virginia drivers smile, chuckle, and hopefully think for years. The Virginia Department of Transportation uses highway safety signs to not only share crash information but also remind drivers to stay safe. Sometimes, those messages play on pop culture trends. This week, a VDOT sign that referenced the nation's #1 movie Fast & Furious 9 went viral after actor Chris "Ludacris" Bridges shared it on social media.

That got us thinking, what are some of VDOT's favorite and most clever messages.

VDOT's Assistant Director of Communications Emily Wade sent over the following signs calling them "the most-recent messages as well as some of our top performers from the last couple of years."

Virginia Department of Transportation

Mmm Mmm Mmm Mmm

Virginia Department of Transportation

Very punny!

Virginia Department of Transportation

Perfect sign for July 4th weekend!

Virginia Department of Transportation

Those people who just stay in the left lane. 🤬

Virginia Department of Transportation

Straight to the point.

Virginia Department of Transportation

Eh. This one is a stretch.

Oh my goodness. My sister just sent me this from Virginia. 😂 Looks like @VaDOT is ready for #GameOfThronesFinale. pic.twitter.com/hja6DHfwAG — Danielle Apolinar (@DanielleApoNews) May 19, 2019

A message for the Night King! 🗡️

Virginia Department of Transportation

The current champion!

Do you have a photo of your favorite highway sign -- send it here newstips@wtvr.com.