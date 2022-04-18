Verizon raises starting wage to $20 an hour, offering $2,500+ sign-on bonuses in Norfolk area

NORFOLK, Va. - Verizon has recently announced that they are raising their starting wage to $20 an hour and offering sign-on bonuses in the Norfolk area.

The company is raising the starting wage to $20 per hour for new and existing customer-service employees and extending the same raise to all retail employees. In the Norfolk area, they're also offering sign-on bonuses of $2,500 for new retail specialists and $3,500 for assistant managers at some of their stores.

Current customer-service and retail employees who receive less than $20 per hour will earn this new, higher rate automatically. Verizon is also adding premium pay differentials for assistant managers who work on holidays and Sundays, as well as for bilingual employees.

