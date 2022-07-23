RICHMOND, Va. -- Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to be in Richmond, Virginia on Saturday.

The vice president will meet with "state legislators and leaders to discuss the fight to protect reproductive rights," according to a statement from her office.

Her visit comes weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court voted to overturn Roe versus Wade.

That ruling removed Constitutional protections that gave women the right to choose whether or not to have an abortion.

Instead, state lawmakers can decide the legality of abortion in their individual states.

Governor Glenn Youngkin (R - Virginia) said he planned to push Virginia lawmakers to outlaw abortions once a woman reaches the 15-week mark of her pregnancy.

Youngkin told the Washington Post that although he favored banning most abortions after 15 weeks, a cutoff at 20 weeks might be necessary to build consensus in the divided Virginia legislature. He reiterated his support for exceptions in cases of rape, incest, or when the life of the mother is at risk.

"The Supreme Court of the United States has rightfully returned power to the people and their elected representatives in the states. I'm proud to be a pro-life Governor and plan to take every action I can to protect life," Youngkin said in a statement following the Supreme Court ruling.

Senator Jennifer McClellan (D-Richmond), who was instrumental in passing the Reproductive Health Protection Act in Virginia in 2020, said she was outraged by the Supreme Court ruling.

"It's the first time in my life that rights were taken away by the Supreme Court," she said. "As someone who's fought to make Virginia a safe haven for access to abortion, that fight's coming back to the states, and I'm ready to keep fighting."

Additional details about Harris's visit have not yet been released.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.