Video shows car being stolen in Norfolk while children play outside

NORFOLK, Va. - Doorbell camera video shows a vehicle being stolen from a Norfolk home while children played outside in the middle of the day.

The incident happened Tuesday in the Saratoga neighborhood of Norfolk, according to the family.

The video shows a white car pull up to the home. Someone gets out and quickly steals the family's vehicle.

The kids then go inside and alert their mother.

The family is very shaken up about what happened. They say they were moving the car, so the windows were temporarily down, and then the car was stolen.

Luckily, the car has since been recovered, but the family is hoping whoever did this is caught.

