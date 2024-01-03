Video shows man attack district court judge during sentencing

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Channel 13 has obtained video of a Clark County District Court judge being violently attacked by a man during a hearing on Wednesday morning.

WARNING: THIS VIDEO CONTAINS STRONG LANGUAGE, VIOLENCE. VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED.

The man involved in the attack is Delone Redden, who was being sentenced for aggravated battery with substantial bodily harm prior to the attack on Judge Mary Kay Holthus. He entered a guilty plea in a previous hearing.

The video shows Judge Holthus denying Redden's request for probation due to his criminal history and preparing to sentence him to jail time. Redden can be seen then leaping over the judge's bench to tackle her.

He can be heard repeatedly punching her and yelling expletives while security officers attempt to restrain him.

According to the Las Vegas District Court, Judge Holthus experienced some injuries and her condition is being monitored. The marshal sustained injuries and has been transported to the hospital.

The district court also sent the following statement to Channel 13.

"We commend the heroic acts of her staff, law enforcement, and all others who subdued the defendant. The court remains committed to a safe and secure courthouse and courtrooms. We are reviewing all our protocols and will do whatever is necessary to protect the judiciary, the public, and our employees." Las Vegas District Court

Channel 13 will provide updates on this incident as they become available.