Viral photo of Chesterfield officer prompts sale of 2026 calendars featuring shelter pets

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Two months after a photo of one of their officers went viral on social media, the Chesterfield County Police Department announced the sale of 2026 calendars.

The photo was shared by Virginia Statewide Incidents LLC during a domestic-related incident in October, prompting interest for a CCPD calendar.

"We saw an opportunity to channel that energy into something meaningful by honoring the seriousness of the original event while creating a way to support those most impacted by domestic violence and to uplift the animals in our care," the department said.

The 2026 calendar features police officers from across the county and animals from the Chesterfield County Animal Services shelter.

"While our animals spent time meeting officers across the department, several were adopted or placed into foster homes, turning each photoshoot into a moment of connection and a fresh start for our furry guests."

All proceeds from the calendar will be shared between the Chesterfield Domestic Violence Task Force and Chesterfield County Animal Services.

Click here to place an order.

