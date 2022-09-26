Watch Now
Virginia Aquarium mourns loss of 17-year-old Komodo dragon

Wendy Nelson
Posted at 8:31 PM, Sep 25, 2022
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Staff at the Virginia Aquarium are mourning the loss of a Komodo dragon.

Sanchez, a 17-year-old Komodo dragon, was euthanized after veterinarians reported that his health was declining.

According to the aquarium, Sanchez was an active and precocious dragon. The staff says he loved resting in the sunlight, overlooking Owls Creek, and coming nose-to-nose with guests who visited him.

Sanchez was born on January 5, 2005, at the Columbus Zoo. He joined the Virginia Aquarium in 2007 with the opening of the Restless Planet exhibit gallery.

The aquarium's veterinary and animal care team began to observe signs that Sanchez’s health was declining. They attempted to provide care and treatment, but they say his health did not improve.

After the aquarium's team made a thoughtful and careful study of Sanchez’s condition, they decided to euthanize him.

A necropsy is being conducted by the Virginia Aquarium and additional diagnostic tests will be sent out for analysis.

“As I personally reflect on Sanchez’s impact, it gives me great comfort knowing he was one of our most powerful ambassadors. We will miss him deeply,” said Cynthia Whitbred-Spanoulis, Executive Director of the Virginia Aquarium. “This news is devasting, especially for our herpetology team and our veterinary staff. They are devoted to providing outstanding care for our animals. We appreciate your support and understanding during this difficult time.”

