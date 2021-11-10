Virginia Beach high school student in custody after bringing weapon onto school property

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A Landstown High School student brought a weapon onto school property Wednesday, the school's principal said.

In a message sent to Landstown families, Dr. Paula Johnson said everyone is safe and the student involved is in custody.

Johnson did not say what type of weapon the student had.

She urged parents to speak with their children about the important role they play in school safety and to remind them that having a weapon on school grounds leads to serious consequences.

This is the second time in less than a week that a student brought a weapon onto school grounds at a local school. On Nov. 5, a student at Burbank Elementary School in Hampton was arrested and charged for bringing a loaded gun onto school property.

Johnson's full message to families can be read below:

This is Dr. Paula Johnson, Principal, with an important message about school safety. I need to make you aware that one of our students brought a weapon on school property today. Please be assured that everyone is safe, and the student involved is in police custody.



Families, please talk to your children about the important role they play in school safety. Remind them that weapons of any kind, even toys, are not allowed on school property for any reason. Having a weapon at school leads to very serious consequences. In addition, please tell your children that if they see something concerning, they should say something to an adult. Student safety continues to be the most important part of our jobs, and it is a responsibility that the entire Landstown High School staff takes very seriously. Thank you for your support. Dr. Paula Johnson, principal of Landstown High School

