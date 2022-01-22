Virginia Beach house fire displaces 4 residents, 4 dogs

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Four residents and their four pet dogs are now displaced after a house fire Friday evening.

Virginia Beach Fire Department received a call around 8:30 p.m., for a fire in the 1000 block of Saw Pen Point Trail.

The fire was of a two-story home single family residence. According to crews, the fire was in the chimney that got to the first floor and attic.

Four adults and their four dogs are now all displaced, however, no injuries were reported.

The fire is still under investigation.