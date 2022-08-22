Virginia Beach Police investigate fatal crash in Town Center

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Virginia Beach Police are asking the community to avoid the Town Center area as they investigate a fatal crash.
Police are currently on the scene of a fatal crash in the 4500 block of Main St in Town Center.
Police say to avoid the area and find an alternate route while the crash is being investigated.
