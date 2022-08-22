Watch Now
Virginia Beach Police investigate fatal crash in Town Center

Posted at 5:20 PM, Aug 22, 2022
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Virginia Beach Police are asking the community to avoid the Town Center area as they investigate a fatal crash.

Police are currently on the scene of a fatal crash in the 4500 block of Main St in Town Center.

Police say to avoid the area and find an alternate route while the crash is being investigated.

