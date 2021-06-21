Watch
Virginia Beach Police respond to barricade situation on Pleasant Valley Road

A file image of a police officer and a part of a police vehicle
Police
Posted at 12:21 PM, Jun 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-21 12:21:56-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Virginia Beach Police are currently on the scene of a barricade situation.

They say the barricade situation is in the 4000 block of Pleasant Valley Road.

There is a heavy police presence and police say to avoid the area.

No further details have been released.

