Virginia Beach Police respond to barricade situation on Pleasant Valley Road

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Virginia Beach Police are currently on the scene of a barricade situation.
They say the barricade situation is in the 4000 block of Pleasant Valley Road.
There is a heavy police presence and police say to avoid the area.
No further details have been released.
Barricade situation in the 4000 block of Pleasant Valley Road. Heavy police presence. Avoid the area if possible. More to follow as information becomes available. pic.twitter.com/Mg9Apwj5bN— Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) June 21, 2021