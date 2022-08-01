Virginia Beach Police searching for missing, endangered man suffering from amnesia, in need of medication

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The Virginia Beach Police Department is searching for a missing, endangered man last seen early Monday morning.

According to police, 37-year-old Shawn Post was last seen at his residence in the 2700 block of Renaissance Way at around 7:40 a.m.

Post is suffering from amnesia, short-term memory loss and confusion due to recent brain surgery. Police said he is on medication and needs constant care due to his condition.

Police said Post is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds, with brown and gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jean shorts and a red Nintendo backpack.

Police say it's unclear where Post may be headed.

If you have seen Post or know where he is, call the VBPD's non-emergency number at (757) 385-5000 or 911.