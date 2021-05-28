Virginia Beach polling location changes, voter information for June 8 primary

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - On Tuesday, June 8, citizens will get the opportunity to vote in the Democratic primary for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and the House of Delegates 84th District seat, as well as the Republican primary for the House of Delegates 83rd District seat.

Virginia law only allows you to vote in one of the party primary elections. Voters must indicate whether they want to vote in the Democratic or Republican Party Primary.

The city announced this week that three Election Day polling locations have moved:

Precinct 0040 Bonney moved to Princess Anne High School, 4400 Virginia Beach Blvd., 23462

moved to Princess Anne High School, 4400 Virginia Beach Blvd., 23462 Precinct 0049 Lynnhaven moved to John B. Dey Elementary School 1900 N. Great Neck Road, 23454

moved to John B. Dey Elementary School 1900 N. Great Neck Road, 23454 Emergency Polling Location Change Precinct 0100 Sandbridge moved to Sandbridge Fire Station located at 305 Sandbridge Road, 23456

For specific information including sample ballots and polling locations, visit the City of Virginia Beach's Voter Registration & Elections page.

If you will be out of town or are unable to make it to the polls on June 8, the city is open for early voting at the following locations:

Voter Registration & Elections

Municipal Center – Building 14, 2449 Princess Anne Road

Friday, May 28 - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, May 29 - 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, June 1 - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday, June 2 - a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday, June 3 - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, June 4 - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, June 5 - 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In-person absentee voting ends on Saturday, June 5.