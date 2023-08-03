Watch Now
Virginia Beach woman wins $100k playing Powerball, plans to use winnings to help cousin

Posted at 12:14 PM, Aug 03, 2023
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach woman won a six-figure prize playing Powerball, and she’s crediting her big win to her cousin!

Tina Johnson told the Virginia Lottery that her cousin convinced her to buy a ticket for the July 19 Powerball drawing. She ended up winning $100,000, according to the lottery.

“If it wasn’t for my cousin, I wouldn’t have paid an extra dollar for the Power Play,” said Johnson. “But she told me to do it, so now I always need to listen to her.”

The lottery says her ticket matched four winning numbers plus the Powerball number, so the normal prize of $50,000 was doubled to $100,000.

Johnson told the lottery she’s using her winnings to help out her cousin.

