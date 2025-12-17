Virginia culinary teacher honors late husband by continuing Christmas giveback tradition

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. — A Brunswick County culinary teacher is continuing a Christmas tradition she started with her late husband, serving free meals to anyone in need on Christmas Day.

Deanetta Gillis first fell in love with cooking at just 7 years old and has been sharing her passion with others for more than two decades. While she's been teaching culinary arts for two years, cooking has been a lifelong hobby.

"I've just loved cooking ever since I was a little," Gillis said. "I was taking care of my siblings, so I just been learning how to cook. I've been doing it forever."

In 2012, Gillis and her husband decided to combine her passion for cooking with their desire to help those in need. The couple started making meals for people in their community.

"He hated to see somebody when we were riding, homeless people, he would say 'I gotta go get them something to eat,'" Gillis said. "We started in the house with one meal and just the neighborhood."

Now, years later, Gillis is preparing to continue the holiday tradition without her partner and best friend. Her husband tragically passed away in a car accident on December 16, 2023.

"I have never experienced a loss like this. It was different," Gillis said.

His spirit of compassion is motivating her to continue the Christmas meal tradition in the midst of her grief.

"I do have family. But it's just different when your other half is gone. So somebody might be feeling that same loss, or just may not have anybody, they may not have family to go to. So I figured, why not something he and I started before in his memory, keep it going," Gillis said.

The free Christmas meal is open to anyone in need. Gillis hopes the hot food and warm environment inside The Story Cafe from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on December 25 will create some Christmas cheer.

"I just wanted to share some, share a little bit of love through a meal with people who may not have anybody to spend Christmas with," Gillis said. "We're gonna have some green beans. We're gonna have some candy yams. We're gonna have some ham."

While Gillis was prepared to pay for all the necessary supplies herself, neighbors near and far have stepped up to help since she announced her holiday giveback.

"What started out with something small has become bigger than I can ever imagine. And my heart is just overwhelmed with the support I've gotten," Gillis said. "I'm just overwhelmed. I'm excited, and I'm glad to I can be of service to somebody else, and in his memory, do the same service that was important to him, giving back. It's my way of giving back."

The Story Cafe is located at 121 W Hicks Street in Lawrenceville. If you would like to donate or volunteer for the event, call (434) 532-6677.

