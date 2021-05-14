Virginia DMV expands appointment opportunities as COVID-19 restrictions ease

The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles will open more windows in its customer service centers beginning June 1 after Gov. Ralph Northam announced that current COVID-19 restrictions will ease.

The move will create 184,000 additional appointment opportunities across the state, and customers can begin scheduling new appointments next week.

Additional windows will open in stages on June 1, June 15 and in July as the DMV continues to hire and train new employees to expand appointment availability, adding to the more than 530,000 appointments Virginians already have scheduled over the next three months.

“Virginians have told us they appreciate the convenience and high quality service the appointment system affords,” Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb said. “The Governor’s announcement today enables us to open more windows so customers can secure appointments sooner, but we are still taking great care to offer service that is safe for everyone.”

Customer service centers and mobile operations teams continue to operate by appointment only for specific services which generally necessitate an in-person visit. Appointment opportunities are currently available for a 90-day period.

