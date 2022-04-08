HENRICO Co., Va. -- April is Autism Awareness Month, and an Easter event in Henrico this weekend will allow kids of all ages and abilities to come out and have fun.

The JP Jumpers Foundation is teaming up with the Light Community Church to hold the first "EGG-ceptional Spring Festival." The event will feature games, food trucks, egg hunts and more.

Pam Mines founded the JP Jumpers Foundation. She said children with intellectual disabilities are often unable to participate in traditional Easter egg hunts, but these games and egg hunts are possible for everyone.

"By us doing this by size instead of age, and doing it by mobility instead of ability or what have you, it's just it just means a lot," Mines explained. "And it means a lot to make sure that my son who's 17 years old, who loves to do an egg hunt will be included, and we don't have to say that you're too old."

Mines wants people to understand this event is for everyone, special needs or not, and dozens of volunteers have come together to make this possible.

"This is not just about socialization," explained Light Community Church Pastor Kim Ridley. "This is not just about having a good time. We are learning from each other as we interact with each other. And so, I'm peacock proud."

The festival will be held Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Light Community Church on Azalea Avenue. Henrico Parks and Recreation will provide handicap accessible portable bathrooms and wash stations.

You are encouraged to sign up in advance at JPJumpersFoundation.org.