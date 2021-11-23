Virginia hospital hosts superhero-themed COVID-19 vaccine clinic

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Henrico Doctor's Hospital held a superhero-themed vaccine clinic for kids Sunday.

“Be a superhero and get your COVID-19 vaccine,” was the theme as healthcare workers donned costumes and capes while children ages 5 to 11 rolled up their sleeves.

“We really want to promote to the community vaccine support. And doing so with children, it's natural to do it with a super power,” Canaan Stage, Henrico Doctor's Hospital VP of Women's and Children’s Services, said. “So today I traded my suit for my Thor outfit and slightly longer hair, which I apologize is a little messy today.”

Children got to play video games and take part in activities during that waiting period after they received their injection.

Seven-year-old Jamie, was immunized at the clinic, encouraged other kids to get the shot.

“It really doesn't hurt because the pain doesn't feel like anything,” Jamie said. “And it's pretty much all in my mind, which is what my mom keeps telling me.”

The hospital is planning a similar themed vaccine event next month.

Here’s a look at child vaccination rates in Richmond, Henrico and Chesterfield:

As of Sunday, 41.9% of 5 to 17-year-olds in the state have received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

For Virginia's 18+ population, 87.0% had received at least one dose of the vaccine and 76.6% of that 18+ population was considered fully vaccinated, according to the health department.

The U.S. opened COVID-19 vaccine boosters Friday to all adults, and urged them for anyone 50 and older, in hopes simplifying what has been a confusing list of who's eligible.

Now for anyone 18 or older, the only requirement is to be at least six months past their last dose of a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or two months past the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The government is trying to get ahead of rising coronavirus cases that experts fear could snowball into a winter surge with upcoming holiday travel.

WTVR Mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Richmond Raceway.

Virginians age 5+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Pre-registration is no longer required, so go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).

