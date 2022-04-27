Watch
Virginia House Democrats vote to remove their leader

Eileen Filler-Corn, Vivian Watts
Steve Helber/AP
Former House minority leader Del. Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, right, listens to proceedings on the floor of the Virginia House of Delegates as Del. Vivian Watts, D-Fairfax, left, listens at the Capitol, Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Richmond, Va. Filler-Corn was voted out of her leadership position by the caucus. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Posted at 5:51 PM, Apr 27, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia House Democrats have voted to remove their caucus leader, months after an unsuccessful election cycle that saw the party lose full control of the state government.

Lawmakers and staffers say the 48-member caucus voted by secret ballot to remove Minority Leader Eileen Filler-Corn, who previously served as Virginia’s first female House speaker. No immediate vote was held on who would fill Filler-Corn’s role. Members refused to comment on their objections to Filler-Corn's leadership.

Filler-Corn represents part of Fairfax County and was first elected in 2010. She conceded the role and called leading the caucus the “honor of her life.”

