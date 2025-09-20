Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Virginia leaders react to shooting death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk

Turning Point USA director Charlie Kirk was shot during a speaking event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah on Wednesday, according to reports from multiple outlets.
Charlie Kirk Shot on College Campus
RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia leaders are reacting to the death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who died after he was shot in the neck while speaking at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, on Wednesday.

President Donald Trump confirmed Kirk's death in a social media message Wednesday afternoon. The shooting sparked a reaction from political leaders across the country.

Not long after the news of the shooting broke, Gov. Glenn Youngkin said he and his wife, Suzanne, were praying for Kirk and his family. After it was confirmed that Kirk had died from his injuries, Youngkin posted to social media that he was "stunned and grief-stricken by the murder of Charlie Kirk."

U.S. Sen. Mark Warner said political violence "has no place in a just society" while extending his thoughts to the Kirk family.

U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine said he was "horrified" to hear that Kirk was shot and expressed prayers for the Kirk family, Utah Valley University and the United States.

Virginia Lt. Gov. and gubernatorial candidate Winsome Sears shared a verse from the Bible and expressed her condolences to Kirk's family.

"Charlie was a leader, husband, father and friend," Sears wrote.

Former Rep. and gubernatorial candidate Abigail Spanberger said she is "horrified by the assassination of Charlie Kirk."

Kirk was scheduled to visit the Richmond area for the Family Foundation's 40th Anniversary Gala, where he was listed as keynote speaker. Victoria Cobb, president of the Family Foundation, shared the following statement with CBS 6:

"Charlie Kirk changed the landscape of this nation as young people flocked to conservative and biblical principles. We grieve for his family and our nation as we grapple with more politically motivated violence from the left. Although he is truly irreplaceable, we will still gather on Oct. 4 to honor his legacy under our theme that holds new meaning, Faithful Then, Fearless Now."

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

