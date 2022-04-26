Virginia man among those granted clemency by President Joe Biden during Second Chance Month

NORFOLK, Va. - April is 'Second Chance Month' which is, according to The White House, a month when we reaffirm the importance of helping people who were formerly incarcerated reenter society.

In accordance to that statement, President Biden has decided to pardon three people and commute the sentences of 75 people who were serving for non-violent drug offenses. Among those 75 people commuted is a Virginia man who first received a sentence of over 20 years which has now been greatly reduced due to the actions of President Biden.

"During Second Chance Month, I am using my authority under the Constitution to uphold those values by pardoning and commuting the sentences of fellow Americans," said President Biden.

Christopher Dancy of Prince George, Virginia was charged with Conspiracy to distribute cocaine hydrochloride in the Eastern District of Virginia and sentenced to 336 months (28 years) with a five-year term of supervised release on February 27, 2009. President Biden's commutation grant has revised his sentencce which was first meant to expire on February 27, 2037 to now expire on August 24, 2022 while keeping the five-year term of supervised release.

Alongside the granted clemency, The Biden-Harris administration has announced new steps to support those re-entering society after incarceration.

According to President Biden those steps include: a new collaboration between the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Department of Labor to provide job training; new grants for workforce development programs; greater opportunities to serve in federal government; expanded access to capital for people with convictions trying to start a small business; improved reentry services for veterans; and more support for health care, housing, and educational opportunities.

"While today’s announcement marks important progress, my (Biden) Administration will continue to review clemency petitions and deliver reforms that advance equity and justice, provide second chances, and enhance the wellbeing and safety of all Americans,” said President Biden.