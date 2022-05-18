Virginia mom wins $237,000 on Mother's Day without leaving home

Watch
Posted at 3:44 PM, May 18, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. - A Virginia woman had a Mother's Day she won't soon forget.

Lakeshia Wallace of Fairfax won more than $237,000 playing a Virginia Lottery game on her phone over Mother's Day weekend.

“I like playing in the comfort of my home,” the mother of three told Virginia Lottery officials. "I didn’t sleep that night. I tossed and turned. I kept thinking, ‘Is this real?'"

Wallace, who manages a Northern Virginia ice cream shop, won the money playing Cash Buster Multiplier. She said she planned to use the money to help pay bills.

