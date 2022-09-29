Watch Now
Virginia, NC Attorney's General announce price gouging protections ahead of Ian

David Zalubowski/AP
Hold For Biz—In this Sunday, Oct. 24 2021, photograph, pump prices are posted on a sign at a Conoco station in southeast Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 3:24 PM, Sep 29, 2022
Another area of concern during disasters is price gouging.

President Biden said Wednesday that officials will look into reports of price gouging if companies use the hurricane as an excuse to raise prices.

Both Virginia and North Carolina have protections in place against businesses overcharging for necessities like food, water, and gas.

Virginia and North Carolina's Attorney's General have the power to prosecute any violations.

To report potential price gouging:

