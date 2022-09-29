Virginia, NC Attorney's General announce price gouging protections ahead of Ian

Another area of concern during disasters is price gouging.
President Biden said Wednesday that officials will look into reports of price gouging if companies use the hurricane as an excuse to raise prices.
Both Virginia and North Carolina have protections in place against businesses overcharging for necessities like food, water, and gas.
Virginia and North Carolina's Attorney's General have the power to prosecute any violations.
To report potential price gouging:
- Virginia:
- By phone: (800)-552-9963
- By email: consumer@oag.stat.va.us
- Online complaint form
- North Carolina:
- By phone: 1-877-5-NO-SCAM
- Online complaint form