Virginia program gives you an inside look at the FBI

Posted at 11:34 PM, Jan 17, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. -- If you've ever wondered what it's like to work at the FBI and how the FBI serves the community, now is your chance.

The Richmond FBI Field Office is looking for participants for the Spring Citizens Academy. The seven-week program gives business, religious, civic and community leaders and inside look at the FBI.

Their mission is to foster a greater understanding of the role of federal law enforcement in the community. Participants will learn from FBI agents about everything from firearm safety to the finger points of investigating crimes.

The meetings will be held on Wednesday evenings from April 12 through May 24.

Those who are interested in applying can visit this website to learn more.

