Watch
News

Actions

Virginia reforms lead to increase in police decertifications

Police Decertification
Steve Helber/AP
FILE - Police in riot gear advance on protesters as they attempt to clear the streets during a third night of unrest on May 31, 2020, in Richmond, Va. Since the new decertification law in Virginia went into effect on March 1, 2021, 68 police officers, jail officers and deputy sheriffs have been decertified for a range of misconduct and criminal offenses, including shoplifting, driving under the influence, sexual harassment, and possession and receipt of child pornography, according to a list provided by the state Department of Criminal Justice Services. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Police Decertification
Posted at 1:15 PM, Mar 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-09 13:15:11-05

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A wave of police reforms in Virginia has led to an more officers being decertified.

Since an expanded law went into effect in March 2021, 68 police officers, jail officers and deputy sheriffs have been decertified for a range of misconduct and criminal offenses.

The new laws expanded the grounds for decertification and tightened rules requiring law enforcement agencies to share personnel files to prevent officers who commit misconduct from getting jobs with other police departments.

Two dozen officers have been decertified for lying, one of the new grounds added in the law.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PositivelyHR.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads stories