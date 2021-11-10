Watch
News

Actions

Virginia School board: Libraries to remove 'sexually explicit' books

items.[0].image.alt
Storyblocks
book and magazines in modern library at university
library book
Posted at 5:53 PM, Nov 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-10 17:53:51-05

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (AP) — A Virginia school board directed staff to remove books with “sexually explicit” material from libraries after a parent raised concerns at Monday's meeting about books available through a school’s digital library app.

The Free-Lance star reports the Spotsylvania County School Board also directed staff to report how many books are removed at a special meeting next week.

The board voted 6–0 to order the removal, with one member not in attendance.

Two board members, Rabih Abuismail and Kirk Twigg, said they’d like to see the removed books burned. The board also requested a report next week on how books are selected for digital and hard copy library collections and indicated that it will consider a division-wide library audit.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Feed The Need Poster 2021 copy.jpg

Taking Action

Help feed the need by giving to local food banks