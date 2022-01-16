Virginia school district to remove controversial gender book

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — A school district in Virginia plans to pull copies of the controversial book, “Gender Queer: A Memoir,” from its library shelves.

The Washington Post reports that Loudoun County school officials are citing color illustrations they deemed inappropriate. The graphic 2019 novel is about a young person’s struggle with gender identity.

The book has sparked debate in school systems across the country. The Post reports that schools superintendent Scott Ziegler asked for a review of the book because of questions about its content.