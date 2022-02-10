Watch
Virginia Senate Democrats defeat 20-week abortion ban

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Democrat-controlled Virginia Senate committee has defeated a bill that would have prohibited abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy in most circumstances.

The measure from Republican Sen. Amanda Chase failed Thursday on a party-line vote of 6-9. While a similar bill is alive in the House, it has not been docketed for a hearing that legislative procedure would require take place by Friday.

Del. Rob Bell is the chairman of the committee that would take up the bill. He says he doesn't see a path for it to reach passage. Other non-ban abortion-related bills are still pending in the House.

