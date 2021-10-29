Watch
Virginia State Police investigate fatal single car crash

Posted at 1:16 PM, Oct 29, 2021
JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va.- Virginia State police investigated a single vehicle crash that resulted in a fatality early Friday morning around 1:30 a.m.

Officials say the crash occurred on eastbound Interstate 64 at the 229 mile marker.

According to VSP, the driver and sole occupant of a 2017 Nissan Rogue, 28-year-old Brandon D. Pearson, was traveling at a high speed when he lost control of the vehicle, ran off the roadway, and struck a tree. Pearson was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Pearson died at the scene due to injuries from the crash.

At this time alcohol does not play a contributing factor in the crash.

