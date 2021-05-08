Virginia State Police investigating after man killed in single-vehicle crash on Eastern Shore

ACCOMACK Co., Va. - The Virginia State Police is investigating after a man was killed in a crash on the Eastern Shore early Saturday morning.

According to police, the crash happened on Lankford Highway, north of Parks Road, at about 12:36 a.m. The driver of a 2006 BMW, 43-year-old Tempranceville resident Matthew Mitchell, was traveling north when he drifted off the roadway and struck a ditch, causing his vehicle to overturn and eject him.

Mitchell was pronounced dead at the scene due to his injuries.

Police say it's unknown at this time if alcohol was a contributing factor.

The crash remains under investigation.