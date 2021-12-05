Virginia State Police investigating arson, suspicious death on Eastern Shore

EASTERN SHORE, Va. - The Virginia State Police is investigating a number of suspicious fires on the Eastern Shore after a man was found dead inside his burning home Saturday night.

According to police, at about 9:27 p.m., state police and the New Church Fire Department responded to a fire in the 6000 block of Lankford Highway. The fire department discovered that the resident, 62-year-old Edward Bruce Mears Jr., was still inside the home, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mears' residence is in proximity to the Maryland state line. Police later learned that similar incidents had occurred on the same day in Worcester County, Maryland.

The investigation is being handled as a suspicious death, possible homicide and arson investigation.

The Virginia State Police is reaching out to the community for any witnesses in the area of Lankford Highway in Oak Hill, or in the vicinity of the area prior to, or after the incident, who may have possible information.

Anyone with information and/or witnessed suspicious behavior are encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police at (757) 424-6800 or at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

