Virginia State Police Trooper assisting Secret Service during Biden visit injured after running off road on I-64

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - A Virginia State Police Trooper who was helping Secret Service during President Joe Biden's visit to Hampton Roads Monday was hurt after he ran his motorcycle off the road.

The crash happened around 10:11 a.m.

Virginia State Police say the Trooper ran off the left side of the road as he was negotiating a sharp turn on the Exit 250 ramp from I-64 W to Ft. Eustis Boulevard.

The Trooper was taken to Riverside Regional Hospital for treatment. His injuries are said to be serious, but non-life-threatening.

There is no further information.

