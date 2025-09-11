Multiple Virginia college campuses locked down, classes canceled

ETTRICK, Va. — Multiple Virginia colleges were put on lock down and classes canceled on Thursday due to campus threats.

Virginia State University abruptly closed for the day Thursday.

"Due to a potential threat, Virginia State University is currently on lockdown," the university said in a Thursday morning email to students and staff. "All students who are on campus should remain indoors, and those off campus should not come to campus at this time. All classes have been canceled, and all VSU employees are instructed to work remotely. We will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available."

A seemingly similar threat was made against Hampton University, another Historically Black College or University (HBCU), on Thursday.

Hampton officials did not elaborate on the nature of the potential threat. However, all non-essential activities — including classes and campus activities — are canceled for Thursday and Friday, officials say.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

