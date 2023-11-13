Virginia State University officer shot near campus 'was handling dispute,' police say

ETTRICK, Va. -- The Virginia State University police officer who was shot near campus early Sunday morning is now in stable condition at the hospital, VSU officials said.

VSU Chief of Police David Bragg identified the officer as 39-year-old Bruce Foster, who has been with the university police force for 5 years.

WTVR VSU Police Officer Bruce Foster

Officials said Foster was on duty around 1:30 a.m. when he heard what they are describing as a disturbance involving a group of people.

Police said Foster was trying to diffuse the situation with one of the people involved in the disturbance when someone else shot him.

Police said they are searching for multiple suspects but believe only one person fired a weapon.

WTVR

VSU students had been on lockdown since the shooting Sunday morning. But shortly after noon Sunday, the campus lockdown was lifted.

Chesterfield Police are leading the investigation into the shooting, but officials said federal and state law enforcement agencies are involved as well.

The search for those involved in the disturbance and the shooting is ongoing but officials said there is no threat to campus or the immediate area around it.

Officials do not believe VSU students were the source of the disturbance but they are investigating.

Chief Bragg described Foster as an exemplary officer with a clean record and “a very loving guy.”

Grief counselors are available for the VSU police force and any students who need to talk.

All university activities for the week will continue as planned.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call VSU Police 804-524-5360,Chesterfield Police 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

