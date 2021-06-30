Watch
News

Actions

Virginia Task Force 2 to deploy to assist with rescue efforts in Florida

items.[0].image.alt
News 3
VATF-2.JPG
Posted at 11:11 AM, Jun 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-30 11:11:45-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Virginia Task Force 2 will deploy their team Wednesday to help with the Surfside condo collapse rescue efforts in Florida.

​The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has activated Virginia Task Force 2 (VATF2), to deploy to Florida after a building collapsed leaving hundreds of people unaccounted for and 16 people confirmed dead as of Wednesday.

Three engineers were deployed earlier this week to help with rescue efforts.

The task force will deploy its 80 other members from Virginia Beach Wednesday at noon.

VATF-2 USAR is one of 28 FEMA urban search and rescue teams across the country. The Virginia Beach Fire Department is the sponsoring agency for VATF-2.

They say the last time the team was fully activated and deployed was for search and rescue operations for Hurricane Michael in 2018.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your guide to the 2021 Virginia Elections