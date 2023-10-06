Virginia wildlife officials investigate report of bear attacking woman walking her dog

DUNDAS, Va. — A Lunenburg County woman was flown to the hospital Thursday for treatment in what was being investigated as a bear attack.

Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources has not yet been able to confirm the woman, who was walking her dog, was attacked by a bear, however, a spokesperson said, "We are treating it as such at this time."

Members of the surrounding community say they are shocked by the attack, but say the area has had a growing population of black bears.

One man who asked to remain anonymous says while neighbors are used to seeing the bears, they aren't used to hearing about bear attacks.

"It's unreal, there are more bears there than I think deer," he said. "It's very unusual."

The rarity of the incident is what has many people surprised. The attack occurred Thursday morning along Coper Lane in the Dundas community in Lunenburg County, about 80 miles southwest of Richmond.

"It's very uncommon for that to happen. Normally a bear will run away from you."

Many say most bears just want to keep to themselves and eat corn.

"They'll actually go and sit in a field and tear the corn down," he said.

Many living nearby are now on high alert because of the incident.

Officials say the woman had to be airlifted to the hospital where she is listed in stable condition.

The Department of Wildlife Resources does not believe there is a threat to the public at this time.

The department's bear hunting season will soon begin in the Lunenburg County area. You can learn more about the rules and regulations by visiting the Department of Wildlife's website, here.

