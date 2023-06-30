Virginia will soon presume detached catalytic converters are stolen

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Anyone in possession of a catalytic converter detached from a vehicle will be presumed to have stolen it in Virginia starting on July 1.

After local police reported a spike in catalytic converter thefts last year, a new law in Virginia aims to crack down on thefts by making it a felony to possess one without proper paperwork.

Except for licensed mechanics, auto dealers, and scrap metal workers, anyone who tries to sell or purchase a detached catalytic converter could face a Class 6 felony, punishable by one to five years in prison, if they cannot show proof of ownership.

Last year, Central Virginia police agencies and Midas of Richmond announced a partnership to mark catalytic converters as a deterrent. The precious metals inside the emission reduction devices can be sold for money, anywhere from $50 to $1,000 if multiple are sold.

The goal of the new law is to discourage theft on the front end and put checks on metal processing facilities where they are purchased.

At Atlantic Iron and Metal in Petersburg, owner Gibson Ragsdale said they already kept diligent records when someone brought in a catalytic converter, documentation that led to criminal cases on a few occasions.

"We have people bring in catalytic converters almost daily," Ragsdale said. "If the same guy is bringing in two converters a day for a month. . . you kind of know that’s something squirrelly.”

Ragsdale said his business will require proof of ownership on any catalytic converter.

"The assumption is you stole it unless you can prove the providence," he said of the new law.

Ragsdale said the new law likely won't completely cut down on the thefts but supports the effort.

"It’s going to cut into my business, yes," Ragsdale said. "It’s the law now, and I’ve got to adjust my business to it.”

Replacing a stole catalytic converter can cost thousands of dollars. Experts said shields and other physical protection methods help with prevention.

There are steps you can take to make your vehicle less vulnerable:



Park in a garage or secured parking area

Install a bright motion sensor light to discourage potential thieves

Install an anti-theft device

Always lock the vehicle and set the alarm

Fleet vehicles and minimally used vehicles should be parked in a secured and well-lit area.

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for in-depth coverage of this important local story. Anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.