Virginia woman celebrating 106th birthday says secret to longevity is being friendly to everyone

Virginia woman Marjorie Woolfolk celebrates 106th birthday
Posted at 11:57 AM, Nov 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-13 11:57:47-05

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. -- A longtime teacher in Louisa County celebrated a milestone birthday when she turned 106 years old on Saturday.

Mrs. Marjorie Woolfolk was born on Nov. 11, 1917, which is one year before the end of World War I.

The mother of five with 21 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren loves nature, crossword puzzles and organizing photos, according to her grandson, Andrew Woolfolk.

Mrs. Woolfolk credited her longevity to trying to be friendly to everyone you meet and by helping out where you can.

Happy Birthday, Mrs. Woolfolk!

